Tua Tagovailoa hip injury rehab progresses with positive CT scan results

Three months after surgery to repair a fractured and dislocated hip, former Alabama and future NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received good news this week, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Tagovailoa, the presumed primary target for the Miami Dolphins in April’s 2020 NFL Draft, had a CT scan on Monday, with Rapoport reporting the results were “as positive as possible” and that the fracture is healed, the hip has good range of motion, and everything seems to be on track for a return to football activities in about a month.

Tagovailoa will attend this month’s NFL Scouting Combine, but will only meet with teams and have a medical check due to the injury. He is expected to hold a private workout for NFL teams sometime in March or April, once he is cleared for activities and has time to return to full strength.

The Dolphins hold the fifth overall pick, as well as two more selections in the first round of this year’s Draft. They are in need of a young “franchise” quarterback, though that rookie could sit for the 2020 season - a move that would make sense if Tagovailoa is the choice and there are still some concerns about his health - with incumbent starter Ryan Fitzpatrick controlling the offense for the season.

Miami could look to trade up from their fifth-overall position in the Draft to ensure they add Tagovailoa. The team’s additional picks this season and next, when they are scheduled to have two first-round picks, could make a move a possibility. The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first-overall selection, followed by the Washington Redskins likely using the second pick on Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. Miami could look to trade to the third spot, held by the Detroit Lions, or the fourth position, held by the New York Giants. Miami has to be wary of the Los Angeles Chargers, who select sixth, who are now in the market for a quarterback following the agreed upon departure of Philip Rivers this offseason. If the Chargers want Tagovailoa as their future starter, they could look to jump Miami.