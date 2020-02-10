NFL Mock Draft 2020: SB Nation has Miami moving up

The Miami Dolphins are selecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft from SB Nation’s Dan Kadar. At this point, that seems like a standard sentence to write about any mock draft on the web. Tagovailoa to the Dolphins seems like fate at this point, with not a lot of disagreement from analysts, experts, or fans (though there are plenty of vocal fans who are against the move).

Except, in this week’s SB Nation mock, Kadar does not have Miami using the fifth overall pick on Tagovailoa. He sees them moving up to get the quarterback they want.

The projection starts with the Cincinnati Bengal selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first pick, then the Washington Redskins using the second pick on Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. Then, the Detroit Lions come up on the clock for the third pick, with the Dolphins making the move to secure that selection. Miami adds Tagovailoa, while sending the Lions the fifth and 18th picks. Of the move and selection, Kadar explains, “The Dolphins have plenty of draft ammunition to move up to get Tagovailoa. While the teams directly in front of them don’t need a quarterback, the teams behind them do. Instead of chancing things, they can shift some excess draft capital.”

Miami started the selection process with three first-round selections, using the first of those two to grab their franchise quarterback. They are then scheduled to come back on the clock with the 26th pick, but Kadar does not have them waiting that long. In another trade up, the Dolphins move to the New Orleans Saints’ 24th pick, adding Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas with the selection. To make the trade up, the Dolphins would send New Orleans the 26th and 70th pick.

Kadar writes of Miami’s second trade up in his projection, “The Dolphins really have the ammunition to do what they want in this draft. If they see a player they covet, they’d be smart to get him. Thomas has experience at both tackle spots and acquainted himself well on the left side the last two seasons.”

Two trades completed in the first round? Miami landing a franchise quarterback and a franchise tackle left tackle who could switch to the right or right side - a need with a left handed quarterback making the right tackle the blind-side protector.

How would you react to a two-trade first-round for Miami, adding Tagovailoa and Thomas?