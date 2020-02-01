Zach Thomas Hall of Fame case presented by Armando Salguero

Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The voting for the five modern era inductees happens today, with the members who make the group notified today and presented at the NFL Honors showcase tonight. Prior to the voting, each finalist is presented by a member of the media, highlighting why they deserve to make the Hall of Fame.

For Thomas, that presentation was completed by the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero. You can watch the presentation here:

.@ArmandoSalguero presents the case for Finalist Zach Thomas to be considered for the Class of 2020.@MiamiDolphins | #PFHOF20 pic.twitter.com/baeUEJPVnO — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 1, 2020

Thomas is a finalist for the first time this year, his seventh year of eligibility. He was a seminfinalist last year, but did not make it to the final list of 15 candidates. Thomas would make the 11th Dolphins player or coach to be inducted, joining linebacker Nick Buoniconti (Class of 2001), fullback Larry Csonka (1987), quarterback Bob Griese (1990), center Jim Langer (1987), guard Larry Little (1993), Dan Marino (2005), head coach Don Shula (1997), center Dwight Stephenson (1998), defensive end Jason Taylor (2017), and wide receiver Paul Warfield (1983). Other members of the Hall of Fame who spent portions of their respective careers with Miami include Player Personnel Director Bobby Beathard (2018, with Dolphins 1972-1977), wide receiver Cris Carter (2013, with Miami in 2002), Executive Vice President of Football Operations Bill Parcells (2013 (as a coach), with Miami 2008-2010), linebacker Junior Seau (2015, with Miami 2003-2005), and running back Thurman Thomas (2007, with Miami in 2000).

Dolphins related inductees in the 2020 Class include head coach Jimmy Johnson, with Miami from 1996 through 1999, and director of player personnel George Young, with Miami from 1975 through 1978. Johnson is primarily known for his time as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and Young worked as the New York Giants general manager.

Will Thomas take his rightful place among the immortals of the game?