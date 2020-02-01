Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 02/01/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is, with the news that Frank Gore would like to return to the Miami Dolphins for one more go around, would you like to see Gore in a Dolphins uniform again or do you think it’s time for us to move on from picking up older veterans and continue our youth movement with the long term future of the team in mind? I personally would not mind him in our locker-room because there is not a better example of how to handle yourself as a pro that Gore and assuming that we will have some young players that are still in the knucklehead stage of their lives it could be helpful to have him around as a player-coach type.

As well as this almost nightly post serving as the Phinsider Question Of The Day post it will also serve as a live thread meaning that pretty much anything is up for discussion so long as you to follow all of the site rules. If you are, for whatever reason, not aware of or need a refresher of the sites rules please check the “library” tab under the “more” tab at the top of the front page. The page not only has all of the sites rules but also has a ton of good tips to make your blogging experience here much more enjoyable or at least more smooth.