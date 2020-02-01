The Splash Zone 2/1/20: Can Dolphins Replicate 49ers Blueprint?

Three years ago, Kyle Shanahan took over the head coaching duties for the San Francisco 49ers. Halfway through the season, the team traded for Jimmy Garoppolo and found their starting quarterback. The 49ers ended up with a 6-10 record, but ended the season on a great note as they won 5 straight games. They didn’t do well last year either as Garoppolo had to miss most of the 2018 season and the team ended 4-12. Fast forward to now and after building through the draft and making smart free agent signings, the 49ers have managed to make it to the Super Bowl. The Dolphins are in a very similar situation and it’s up to Brian Flores and Chris Grier to get this team in the right direction.

Schad: 49ers went from Stinky to Super in 3 years; Miami Dolphins can too - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Ryan Fitzpatrick confirms he’ll play in 2020 – ProFootballTalk

Ryan Fitzpatrick wasn't definitive about his 2020 plans late in the regular season, but said that he didn't expect a difficult decision about playing another year. That decision has been made. Fitzpatrick told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that he plans to play a 16th season.

Super Bowl Will Leave Lasting Impact For South Florida

The Dolphins, NFL and Nike teamed up to renovate football fields and parks in Miami.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

