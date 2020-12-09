Phinsider Question Of The Day Edition 12/09/2020

Our Miami Dolphins went out last Sunday and did what we all expected them to do. Take care of a subpar NFL team, in the Cincinnati Bengals, and securing another win, bringing us one more step closer to joining this season’s NFL playoffs. Now the real test comes. The road ahead is not nearly as easy as it has been in the last two games. The next game on the ledger is against what is probably still the best team in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs. After this upcoming Sunday’s games things do not get a whole lot less difficult.

Following the Chiefs contest we have another game at home against the New England Patriots, and while they are no longer the class of the division, they still seem to find a way to win some games that they have been counted out of beforehand this season. Following the game against the Pats we then travel west to Nevada to take on the very good Las Vegas Raiders. If all things go right and we steal at least two of those games and assuming that Buffalo drops at least one beforehand we travel to New York to take on the Buffalo Bills in what could be the game of the year for the Dolphins and determine the winner of the AFC East.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is how many of the final four games does this team pull out and which ones do you think we have a legitimate shot at winning and why?

Please give us your thought’s below-

