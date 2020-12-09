Kyle Van Noy named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Miami Dolphins made a lot of move this past offseason in the draft and free agency. But while many people continue to talk about Miami’s rebuilt offensive and defensive lines, the secondary, and of course Tua Tagovailoa. One player that almost gets overlooked is veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Van Noy signed a four-year deal with the Dolphins this offseason worth an estimated $51 million. And on Sunday, the difference he makes in Brian Flores defense was put on full display.

KVN had arguably his best game with the Dolphins. recording 8 HANS SOLO tackles and a three-piece sack combo—which he predicted prior to the game. He also added a couple tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

The league acknowledged how well he played as Kyle Van Noy was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Called his shot and balled out @KVN_03 is AFC Defensive Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/ToG2Fdcc6C — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 9, 2020

Through 12 games with the Dolphins, KVN has recorded 55 tackles, (39 solo) 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumbles recovered. To say that he has been a difference maker in the middle of the Dolphins’ defense would be a grave understatement.

And it’s not just what he’s doing on the field that makes him so valuable. Every game day, the Dolphins hand out a media book with information for that Sunday’s game. And each and every week, there’s only one player listed under CAPTAINS. Can you guess who that player is?

Kyle Van Noy.

Since arriving in Miami, Kyle Van Noy has been a difference maker, a leader, and part of the reason Miami’s defense is playing at an #elite level. It’s about time we all put a little bit more respect on his name.