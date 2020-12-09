Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots bring in two free agents for Covid testing, eventual workouts - Pats Pulpit
New England is looking at the open market.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets fire defensive coordinator Gregg Williams - Gang Green Nation
The Jets have fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills’ win on Monday gives them breathing room in crowded conference - Buffalo Rumblings
Seemingly everyone won on Sunday
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Cowboys: 5 players to watch - Baltimore Beatdown
The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night. The Ravens currently have 13 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so there are a lot of questions leading up to gameday. Here...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers dealing with a number of injuries as they hit the home stretch - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a growing number of injuries, and it couldn’t happen at a worse time.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
NFL Hot Seat: Should the Bengals fire Zac Taylor? - Cincy Jungle
Should the Bengals make the Zac Taylor era a short one?
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns claim Marvin Hall off waivers - Dawgs By Nature
Wide receiver brings additional depth to a position group dealing with some injury concerns.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Colts (The Perfect Amount of Stupid) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, so the Masthead joins together and writes about a classic Houston Texans loss.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans’ defensive issues return in ugly loss vs. Browns - Music City Miracles
Just when you thought this Titans defense was starting to turn a corner, they go out and do that.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Gardner Minshew “begged” Doug Marrone to play quarterback - Big Cat Country
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew will do anything to play more football — he’ll chug whiskey and take a hammer to his hand, he’ll hide injuries from the team, and he’ll even beg...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Stock Report: Week 13 vs Texans - Stampede Blue
The Indianapolis Colts went into Sunday’s game on the back of a humiliating loss against one of the their AFC South division rivals in the NFC the Tennessee Titans in week 12. The Colts came up...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Where is the Broncos offense? - Mile High Report
You can’t win if you don’t score.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Bolts in no hurry to make coaching change - Bolts From The Blue
If you got your hopes up after Sunday, I apologize for the bad news.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Josh Jacobs, Johnathan Abram may not play vs Colts on Sunday - Silver And Black Pride
Wednesday is a key day in their recovery timeline
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Five things we learned as the Chiefs got it done against the Broncos - Arrowhead Pride
What did we learn as the Chiefs moved to 11-1 on the season?
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Daniel Jones will get “every opportunity” to show Giants he is healthy enough to play vs. Arizona - Big Blue View
Joe Judge says he needs to be sure Jones won’t be a “sitting duck” in the pocket
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Carson Wentz is just the latest in a long history of Eagles quarterback benchings - Bleeding Green Nation
It’s a right of passage for franchise QBs, but it’s usually not good news.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
The debate is finally over: Carson Wentz is not as good as Dak Prescott - Blogging The Boys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and the Philadelphia Eagles Carson Wentz have been compared to each other since they were both selected in the 2016 NFL Draft. But with Wentz getting benched and the Cowboys struggling without Prescott, it’s now clear who is the better quarterback.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
The 5 O’Clock Club: With wins over Seahawks & Steelers, NY and WAS end talk that NFC East can’t beat playoff teams - Hogs Haven
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Aaron Rodgers throws 400th career touchdown pass against Eagles - Acme Packing Company
A week after hitting 50,000 passing yards, Rodgers reached another milestone.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions head coach rumors: Team will not use search firm - Pride Of Detroit
Unlike her mother, Sheila Ford Hamp won’t rely on a search firm for her front-office hires.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears vs Lions: Snap counts, stats and more - Windy City Gridiron
We share the complete playing time breakdown, and spotlight a few individual and team statistics from the Chicago Bears in their 6th straight loss, this time 34 to 30 to the Detroit Lions.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Justin Jefferson continues to impress in rookie season - Daily Norseman
He keeps setting records in his first year
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
The New Orleans Saints are in the Playoffs - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are in the playoffs, but their ultimate goal is much bigger than that
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
ESPN analyst, former player Louis Riddick is a candidate for Falcons GM job - The Falcoholic
Per The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the one-time Falcon safety and current commentator joins a growing list of potential GMs.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Dear Santa: Please let the Panthers draft BYU quarterback Zach Wilson - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers have a chance to find their franchise quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers After the Bye: Five Bold Predictions - Bucs Nation
Buccaneers facing final test of an elite team before the end of the 2020 regular season.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Instant Reaction: What the heck happened to the defense? - Niners Nation
Wasn’t that the strength of this team so far this year?
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Missed field goals continue to haunt the Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds
Zane Gonzalez’s 72.7% conversion rate is among the worst in the NFL
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
The kitchen is on fire and ‘Let Russ Cook’ has fallen apart for the Seahawks offense - Field Gulls
A not-so-wise man once said this:
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams-Patriots injury report: Welp, Cam Akers has a shoulder injury - Turf Show Times
After his busiest career day, Akers didn’t come out unscathed