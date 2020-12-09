Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots bring in two free agents for Covid testing, eventual workouts - Pats Pulpit

New England is looking at the open market.





Jets fire defensive coordinator Gregg Williams - Gang Green Nation

The Jets have fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.





AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills’ win on Monday gives them breathing room in crowded conference - Buffalo Rumblings

Seemingly everyone won on Sunday

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Cowboys: 5 players to watch - Baltimore Beatdown

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night. The Ravens currently have 13 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so there are a lot of questions leading up to gameday. Here...





Steelers dealing with a number of injuries as they hit the home stretch - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a growing number of injuries, and it couldn’t happen at a worse time.





NFL Hot Seat: Should the Bengals fire Zac Taylor? - Cincy Jungle

Should the Bengals make the Zac Taylor era a short one?





Cleveland Browns claim Marvin Hall off waivers - Dawgs By Nature

Wide receiver brings additional depth to a position group dealing with some injury concerns.

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Colts (The Perfect Amount of Stupid) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, so the Masthead joins together and writes about a classic Houston Texans loss.





Titans’ defensive issues return in ugly loss vs. Browns - Music City Miracles

Just when you thought this Titans defense was starting to turn a corner, they go out and do that.





Gardner Minshew “begged” Doug Marrone to play quarterback - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew will do anything to play more football — he’ll chug whiskey and take a hammer to his hand, he’ll hide injuries from the team, and he’ll even beg...





Colts Stock Report: Week 13 vs Texans - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts went into Sunday’s game on the back of a humiliating loss against one of the their AFC South division rivals in the NFC the Tennessee Titans in week 12. The Colts came up...

AFC WEST:

Where is the Broncos offense? - Mile High Report

You can’t win if you don’t score.





Chargers News: Bolts in no hurry to make coaching change - Bolts From The Blue

If you got your hopes up after Sunday, I apologize for the bad news.





Josh Jacobs, Johnathan Abram may not play vs Colts on Sunday - Silver And Black Pride

Wednesday is a key day in their recovery timeline





Five things we learned as the Chiefs got it done against the Broncos - Arrowhead Pride

What did we learn as the Chiefs moved to 11-1 on the season?

NFC EAST:

Daniel Jones will get “every opportunity” to show Giants he is healthy enough to play vs. Arizona - Big Blue View

Joe Judge says he needs to be sure Jones won’t be a “sitting duck” in the pocket





Carson Wentz is just the latest in a long history of Eagles quarterback benchings - Bleeding Green Nation

It’s a right of passage for franchise QBs, but it’s usually not good news.





The debate is finally over: Carson Wentz is not as good as Dak Prescott - Blogging The Boys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and the Philadelphia Eagles Carson Wentz have been compared to each other since they were both selected in the 2016 NFL Draft. But with Wentz getting benched and the Cowboys struggling without Prescott, it’s now clear who is the better quarterback.





The 5 O’Clock Club: With wins over Seahawks & Steelers, NY and WAS end talk that NFC East can’t beat playoff teams - Hogs Haven

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…

NFC NORTH:

Aaron Rodgers throws 400th career touchdown pass against Eagles - Acme Packing Company

A week after hitting 50,000 passing yards, Rodgers reached another milestone.





Detroit Lions head coach rumors: Team will not use search firm - Pride Of Detroit

Unlike her mother, Sheila Ford Hamp won’t rely on a search firm for her front-office hires.





Bears vs Lions: Snap counts, stats and more - Windy City Gridiron

We share the complete playing time breakdown, and spotlight a few individual and team statistics from the Chicago Bears in their 6th straight loss, this time 34 to 30 to the Detroit Lions.





Justin Jefferson continues to impress in rookie season - Daily Norseman

He keeps setting records in his first year

NFC SOUTH:

The New Orleans Saints are in the Playoffs - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are in the playoffs, but their ultimate goal is much bigger than that





ESPN analyst, former player Louis Riddick is a candidate for Falcons GM job - The Falcoholic

Per The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the one-time Falcon safety and current commentator joins a growing list of potential GMs.





Dear Santa: Please let the Panthers draft BYU quarterback Zach Wilson - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers have a chance to find their franchise quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft.





Buccaneers After the Bye: Five Bold Predictions - Bucs Nation

Buccaneers facing final test of an elite team before the end of the 2020 regular season.

NFC WEST:

Instant Reaction: What the heck happened to the defense? - Niners Nation

Wasn’t that the strength of this team so far this year?





Missed field goals continue to haunt the Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Zane Gonzalez’s 72.7% conversion rate is among the worst in the NFL





The kitchen is on fire and ‘Let Russ Cook’ has fallen apart for the Seahawks offense - Field Gulls

A not-so-wise man once said this:





Rams-Patriots injury report: Welp, Cam Akers has a shoulder injury - Turf Show Times

After his busiest career day, Akers didn’t come out unscathed