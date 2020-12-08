Dolphins expected to sign WR Isaiah Ford to practice squad

A few weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins traded wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the New England Patriots in exchange for a conditional 7th-round draft pick.

This move came as a surprise to some.

First, why would the Dolphins trade a wide receiver to a division rival? And second, why would they move Ford when their receiving corps was already thin after opt outs and injuries?

In the end, the Dolphins didn’t view him as a long-term contributor. Or more likely, they saw it as an opportunity to get some of the younger guys involved, and I think we can all understand that.

But then a few days ago the New England Patriots released Isaiah Ford, and after losing Preston Williams to injury a few weeks after the trade, the fit seemed way too perfect.

WR Isaiah Ford, traded from the Dolphins to the Patriots at the deadline and recently waived, is expected to re-sign with the Dolphins' practice squad, per source.



A shot to continue developing with the team that drafted him. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 8, 2020

Here’s what I said about Isaiah Ford earlier in the season. Personally, I like Ford. I like him a lot and thought he’d excel this season with Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns both opting out. Clearly, the Dolphins have other plans or may have liked New England’s offer a bit too much. Whatever the case, the Dolphins are surely still looking for WR help as the trade deadline quickly approaches. Ford was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 7th round of the 2017 NFL Draft (237th-overall) During his time in Miami, he caught 41/65 targets for 428 yards. He will now join the New England Patriots where we will all be forced to root against him.

Ultimately, I hope this doesn’t mean the Dolphins take snaps away from Lynn Bowden who looked good on Sunday in an expanded role. I’m also still waiting for Antonio Callaway to get more involved.

This is a win-win situation for Miami.

And I, along with many others, are thankful Isaiah Ford is back with the Dolphins. #FordGangGang