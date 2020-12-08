Tuesday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys @ Baltimore Ravens Live Thread & Game Information

We once again have an odd day NFL game this week due to the scrambling of games around the league due to the breakout of Covid among various teams players. Tonight’s game features an NFC team visiting an AFC team. The Dallas Cowboys will will travel to Maryland this evening to take on the Baltimore Ravens. The Cowboys are having a horrible season that has also seen them lose their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott. In Prescott’s place the Cowboys have been starting back up and former Cincinnati Bengals starter Andy Dalton. The Cowboys dropped their last game, a Thanksgiving Day content to their bitter division rivals the Washington Football Team in a 16 to 44 blowout.

On the other side of the ball the Baltimore Ravens are coming off a three game losing steak. The Ravens last game was against the previously unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers that they dropped by a 14 to 19 score. The Steelers, as most Dolphins fans are now aware, finally lost last evening to the same team that handed the Cowboys their Thanksgiving day blowout loss, the Washington Football Team. The Ravens should have a much easier time against a horrible Cowboys team this evening than they did against the Steelers who have the best defense in the league.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game or as always your Dolphins.

Dallas Cowboys (3-8) 4th NFC East @ Baltimore Ravens (6-5) 3rd AFC North