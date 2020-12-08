BREAKING: Xavien Howard just intercepted Christmas

There was plenty of hype surrounding the Miami Dolphins secondary coming into the 2020 season. Not only did general manager Chris Grier dish out $82.5 million over five years to Byron Jones, but the team also spent a first-round pick on Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.

However, with just four games remaining in the 2020 season, fifth-year cornerback Xavien Howard has been the star of Miami’s secondary. Not only does he have two four-game streaks with an interception this season, but he also leads the NFL with eight interceptions, one more than New England’s J.C. Jackson.

The Dolphins, advocating for Howard to make his second Pro Bowl, made a fun video featuring Howard — and how he stole Christmas.

Howard captured his eighth interception of the season on Sunday against Brandon Allen and the Cincinnati Bengals and has been an inspiration for the team all season.

“It’s inspiring the way he gets his hands on the ball,” cornerback Nik Needham said during media availability last week. “It’s like, man, you’re trying to keep up and make as many plays as that man. He’s a great player.”

Xavien Howard is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 200 pounds and can still fit in a receiver's pocket. His seventh interception of the season matched the career high he set back in 2018. pic.twitter.com/TkhVvaGdLd — Jake (@JMendel94) December 1, 2020

The Dolphins (8-4) control their own destiny in the playoff picture and the team’s defense, specifically the secondary, is a big reason why. The defense has forced a turnover in every game this season and 18-straight games dating back to last season, the league’s longest streak.

