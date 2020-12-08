Phinsider Radio: Dolphins send Bengals packing after 19-7 slugfest

Sunday’s matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals had a little bit of everything. And while many expected Miami to convincingly defeat Cincinnati, Zac Taylor’s team made things difficult—at least for one half of football.

When the clock struck zero, Flores and his Dolphins reigned supreme. And now, with an 8-4 record with four games left in the 2020 season, they need to be playing their best football moving forward.

In this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio, Jake Mendel and I discuss:

First, Jake and I take time to enjoy another victory Monday. We break down the melee in Miami and talk about what it is that makes Brian Flores so special. Could this help the team land players in the future? We also tell you why he is 100% in the running for Coach of the Year.

Next, we take a look at the Dolphins offense that eclipsed 400 yards on Sunday. Myles Gaskin showed why he is Miami’s best running back, totaling 141 yards from scrimmage. DeVante Parker continued to dominate in the passing game, and Mike Gesicki caught 9/11 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown. Lynn Bowden also stepped up when called upon.

And let’s not forget how well Miami’s revamped offensive line looked. They opened things up for Gaskin on the ground and allowed Tua enough time to execute the offense. Speaking of Tagovailoa, Miami’s young quarterback had one of the better games of his young career. He looked decisive and ran the up-tempo offense with efficiency in the second half.

tua to gesicki to take the lead. pic.twitter.com/iDk0lDGVoP — josh houtz (@houtz) December 6, 2020

After the break, Jake and I talk about Miami’s defense, which recorded six sacks and two interceptions. This was their 18th-straight game with a turnover. Xavien Howard continues to show that he is the best cornerback in all of football.

It wasn’t only the secondary playing well; the Dolphins’ defense buckled down and played much better against the run on Sunday than in previous weeks. Sure, that might have more to do with their opponent, but quite the feat nonetheless.

We then turn the page on Cincinnati and take a peek ahead at what the Kansas City Chiefs bring to town.

All of this and more on this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio!