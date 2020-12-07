Monday Night Football: Buffalo Bills @ San Francisco 49ers Live Thread & Game Information

The second NFL game of the day, the regularly scheduled Monday Night Football game also features the AFC versus the NFC. The Miami Dolphins AFC East foes and current division leading team the Buffalo Bills will travel west to take on the NFC West’s San Francisco 49ers. Due to Covid restrictions on in person sports in the San Francisco Bay area the game will be played in Glendale Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. The Bills are coming off a win over the San Diego Chargers after dropping a game two weeks ago to the Arizona Cardinals in the same stadium that they will play in tonight. The 49ers, despite being one of the most dominant teams of last season, due to a rash of injuries to key players, have struggled a bit more this season. The Niners did manage to defeat another NFC West opponent last week in the Los Angeles Rams but this was following a three game losing streak.

Buffalo Bills (8-3) 1st AFC East @ San Francisco 49ers (5-6) 4th NFC West