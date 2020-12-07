Monday Night Football-Early Game: Washington Football Team @ Pittsburgh Steelers Live Thread & Game Info

Tonight we will have two Monday Night Football games due to the shuffling by the NFL of various games around the league that have now had a domino affect. Tonight’s early game features an NFL versus the AFC matchup. The Washington Football Team will travel to Pennsylvania this afternoon to take on the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. Washington resides in the worst division in the NFL, the NFC East but is coming off a two game win streak. They defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a 20 to 9 score two games ago and then defeated their NFC East foes, the Dallas Cowboys 41 to 16 in their last game on Thanksgiving. Pittsburgh continued on their roll with their 11th straight win of the 2020 season by defeating their divisional foes in their last game that took place last Wednesday evening by a 19 to 14 score.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game or as always your Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules. As always SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams and sharing, discussing or requesting of any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from SBNation.

Washington Football Team (4-7) 2nd NFC East @ Pittsburgh Steelers (11-0) 1st AFC North