Sunday Night Football: Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

Sunday Night Football features two AFC West teams this evening. The Denver Broncos will travel to Missouri to take on the Kansas City Chiefs this evening. The Broncos enter the week coming off a blowout loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints by a 3 to 31 score. On the other side of the ball the defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs are coming off a win over the Tom Brady led Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a closer 27 to 24 score.

In what will come to no surprise to anyone who follows the NFL the Chiefs are far superior to the Broncos on offense. Top to bottom the Chiefs are a better offense than what the Broncos are throwing out there especially at quarterback. The Chiefs are led by dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes who sits in the top two or three of nearly every discussion of who will walk away with the NFL MVP award for the 2020 NFL season.

The Chiefs come into the game ranked first in the NFL on offense, gaining an average of 433.5 yards per game. The Chiefs have scored 348 points on the season, a 31.63 point per game average. Only the Green Bay Packers have scored more points in the NFL this season with a one point advantage at 349. The Broncos sit at 28th in the rankings, gaining an average of 341.4 yards per game. Denver has scored 209 points to this point for an average of 19 points per game.

Defensively the Broncos actually enter the game with the advantage, at least on yardage surrendered. The Broncos are giving up and average of 341.36, ranked 11th in the NFL, versus the Chiefs that are surrendering an average of 360.73, ranked 18th overall. As far as the stat that really matters the Chiefs are the team surrendering fewer points per game. The Chiefs have surrendered 238 points on the season, for an average of 21.63 points per game. The Broncos on the other hand have given up 298 points this season for a 27.09 points per game average.

Please use this evening thread to discuss tonight Sunday Night Football game and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember to continue to follow all site rules during the live threads as you would any other post on the Phinsider. Personal of any kind for any reason are not allowed. Additionally please do not venture into any discussion of politics or religion. Also remember that sharing of illegal game streams is one of SBNation’s biggest no-nos and requesting, discussing or providing of any illegal game streams will result in a temporary suspension or ban from the site.

Denver Broncos (4-7) 3rd AFC West @ Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) 1st AFC West