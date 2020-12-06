Bengals vs. Dolphins inactives: Tua Tagovailoa returns for Miami

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to the starting lineup today against the Cincinnati Bengals. The rookie missed last week’s game against the New York Jets with a thumb injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week and was officially listed as quesionable for the game, but was not included in the team’s list of inactive players this morning.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has maintained that Tagovailoa will resume his role as the starter once he is healthy. Ryan Fitzpatrick, who began the season as the team’s starter, will return to his backup role after starting last week.

Miami’s inactive players list for Sunday’s game includes wide receiver Malcolm Perry running backs Salvon Ahmed and DeAndre Washington, tackle Adam Pankey, and defensive tackle Benito Jones.

The Dolphins also will see the return of starting running back Myles Gaskin, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this year with a knee injury. He will resume his role atop the depth chart, with Patrick Laird backing him up. The team placed second-string runner Matt Breida on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

The Bengals’ side of the inactive list includes kicker Austin Seibert, center B.J. Finney, guard Alex Redmond, guard Keaton Sutherland, and tackle Fred Johnson.