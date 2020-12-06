Week Thirteen Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

By the time that you arrive at todays afternoon games post you will be celebrating an exciting win by your Miami Dolphins over the Cincinnati Bengals. Please use this thread to discuss todays early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting or providing of any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 13 Late Afternoon Games
Los Angeles Rams (7-4) 2nd NFC West @ Arizona Cardinals (6-5) 3rd NFC West
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Los Angeles Rams -2
- Over/Under: 48.5
- Los Angeles Rams SBNation Site: www.turfshowtimes.com
- Arizona Cardinals SBNation Site: www.revengeofthebirds.com
New York Giants (4-7) 1st NFC East @ Seattle Seahawks (8-3) 1st NFC West
- Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Seattle Seahawks -10.5
- Over/Under: 46.5
- New York Giants SBNation Site: www.bigblueview.com
- Seattle Seahawks SBNation Site: www.fieldgulls.com
Philadelphia Eagles (3-7-1) 3rd NFC East @ Green Bay Packers (8-3) 1st NFC North
- Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: Green Bay Packers -8.6
- Over/Under: 49.5
- Philadelphia Eagles SBNation Site: www.bleedinggreennation.com
- Green Bay Packers SBNation Site: www.acmepackingcompany.com
New England Patriots (5-6) 3rd AFC East @ Los Angeles Chargers (3-8) 4th AFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 716
- Line: Los Angeles Chargers -1.5
- Over/Under: 46.5
- New England Patriots SBNation Blog: www.patspulpit.com
- Los Angeles Chargers SBNation Site: www.boltsfromtheblue.com