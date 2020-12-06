Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins - Live Game Thread & Game Information

The Miami Dolphins return to South Florida to play at home this week after a successful trip north to play the New York Jets in a game that the Phins won easily, 20 to 3. In the two games against the Jets this season Miami has scored 44 points to the Jets 3. Much like the Jets the Dolphins will get a shot at another one of the AFC’s weaker teams this Sunday. While no team has as poor a record as the Jets, with zero wins this season, this weeks opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, have not faired a ton better. The Bengals enter week 13 of the season with only two wins to go along with one tie and eight losses.

The Bengals are coming off a loss last week to the New York Giants by a 19 to 17 score. The Bengals lost their impressive rookie quarterback Joe Burrow two weeks ago, for the season to a knee injury in another loss to another NFC East team, the Washington Football Team, by a 20 to 9 score. In Burrow’s place Cinci’s backup quarterback Brandon Allen looked terrible by all accounts. Allen ended his one start this season with a very subpar 67.6 quarterback rating, throwing for 136 yards on 17 completions out of 29 attempts and one touchdown. Allen also threw one interception and lost a fumble.

The Dolphins who have a defense ranked in the bottom half of the league at 20th have none the less played very well this season by playing more of a bend don’t break style of defense. The Phins are giving up plenty of yards while not allowing a lot of scoring and also feasting on turnovers and defensive touchdowns at times. The Bengals are ranked six back of the Dolphins on defense, at 26th. Despite the low ranking the Dolphins have only given up 205 points through 11 games for an 18.63 points per game average. The only team in the NFL giving up fewer points per game is the Pittsburgh Steelers who have given up a very stingy 188 points through 11 games for a 17.09 points per game average. The Bengals by comparison have yielded 289 points through 11 games for a 26.27 points per game average.

Offensively the Bengals are fairing much better than the Dolphins on the season in the NFL rankings based on yardage gained per game. Cincinnati is ranked 22nd overall while the Dolphins sit near the bottom of the league ranked 31st. The Dolphins over 11 games have scored 284 points for an average of 25.81 points per game with plenty of help from the defense. When Miami’s defense has not been scoring on turnovers they have been giving the offense a short field via turnovers. The Bengals by comparison are, despite being ranked higher, gaining 357.2 yards to 325.5 yards per game, have scored 54 fewer points on the season. The Bengals have 230 point through 11 game for an average of 20.90 points scored per game. With a weaker overall defense and a backup at quarterback Miami should look to flourish on both sides of the ball this week, especially on defense.

Cincinnati Bengals (2-8-1) 4th AFC North @ Miami Dolphins (6-4) 2nd AFC East