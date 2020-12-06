Bengals vs Dolphins live stream: How to watch online, game time, and TV schedule

The Miami Dolphins return to Hard Rock Stadium later today to host the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that almost featured the top two quarterbacks selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bengals, however, will be without starter Joe Burrow following a season-ending knee injury two weeks ago. The Dolphins have listed their rookie, Tua Tagovailoa, as questionable for the game, though there are indications he will be back under center after missing last week’s game with a thumb injury.

The game is a meeting of two teams in very different positions. Miami, 7-4, comes into this contest just one game out of the AFC East lead, trying to chase down the Buffalo Bills. The Bengals are just 2-8-1 on the season and currently hold the third-overall pick in 2021.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET, December 6

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Map courtesy 506Sports.com; Begals at Dolphins in green.

Who is the broadcast team?

Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Who will broadcast the game on local radio?

The Dolphins changed their radio broadcast team this year, replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese with Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor. He will be joined by Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose in the booth, while Kim Bokamper will continue his sideline work.

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -10.5

O/U: 42.0

What will the weather be like for the game?

Cloudy, 80°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 16-7

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 38-35 (OT) @ Miami, Week 16, 2019

