Miami Dolphins activate Myles Gaskin off of injured reserve

The runningback situation was looking bleak for the Miami Dolphins. Patrick Laird was the only back on Miami’s roster not dealing with an injury, but that changed on Saturday as the team activated Myles Gaskin off injured reserve.

Dolphins remove Gaskin off IR and elevate safety Nate Holley from p squad — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 5, 2020

Gaskin last played in Week 8, which was a 28-17 win for the Dolphins over the Los Angeles Rams and missed four games due to a knee sprain.

The second-year back developed into Miami’s featured runner with a team-high 387 yards on 3.9 yards per carry. He also has two touchdowns and 30 receptions on the year.

Gaskin’s return couldn’t have come at a better time as the injury bug has decimated any depth the Dolphins had at runningback. Both Salvon Ahmed and DeAndre Washington are listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game, leaving Laird as the only other healthy runningback.

Ahmed spent two weeks as Miami’s featured back, before suffering a shoulder injury. Matt Breda, the team’s other runningback, was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Despite an 8-4 record, the Dolphins have struggled to find much success in the running game. The team averages 95.3 rushing yards per game, the league’s third-worst mark.

The team also elevated Nate Holley, a 26-year-old safety who will be active for his first game in the NFL.

So Gaskin and Laird are your two Dolphins running backs tomorrow, unless Miami tries "trickeration" with Lynn Bowden https://t.co/oraGRSdr32 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 5, 2020

Holley, who played linebacker in the Canadian Football League, signed to Miami’s practice squad in August.

Kick-off between the Bengals and Dolphins is slated for 1:05 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium. Be sure to check out Phinsider Radio’s preview of the game featuring Josh Houtz and myself.