Phinsider Question Of The Day- Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins Edition 12/05/2020

After a loss that most Miami Dolphins fans did not see coming against the Denver Broncos two weeks ago the Dolphins returned to winning last week against the hapless New York Jets. Miami took down the Jets 20 to 3 and have outscored the Jets in two games this season by a combined score of 44 to 3. If only we could play the Jets for all 16 of our games. Besides, there is no team that I love to beat more than the Jets with the New England Patriots either being a close second or even a tie most seasons.

Anyway we move on this week to another poor AFC team in the Cincinnati Bengals. While the Bengals are not as bad as the Jets, no one really is, the Bengals have only two wins on the season to go along with one tie and eight losses. The Bengals come into this week minus their outstanding rookie quarterback, Joe Burrow, who went down for the year two weeks ago with a knee injury. Burrow was replaced by backup Brandon Allen last week. For the record Allen was flat out awful in his first start walking away with a 67.6 quarterback rating after throwing for 136 yards to go along with his one touchdown throw, one interception and one fumble lost.

The Dolphins, as far as their current quarterback situation, are still claiming that they have a game time decision between now starter Tua Tagovailoa and back up Ryan Fitzpatrick. Tua has been suffering from an injured left thumb and also missed last weeks start against the Jets.

So as usual, on the night before a game, the Phinsider Question Of The Day is what is your prediction for the score at the end of the game between your Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow, and why?

As this is a nightly post also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules.