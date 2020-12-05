RUMOR: Is Tua Tagovailoa Inline to be Miami’s Starting Quarterback on Sunday?

Yesterday during his daily press conference, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores made it very clear that he did not know who the team’s starting quarterback would be Sunday vs the Bengals.

“We’ll make a decision probably here in the next hour, right when I’m done with media. (laughter) Right when I’m done with media. Next time you guys see me, it will be postgame and you’ll have the information by then. (laughter)”

But while most of us figured we would have to wait until tomorrow morning to find out who the starting QB was, Tua’s agent Leigh Steinberg had other things in mind.

(Note: NOTHING is official and probably won’t be until game-time tomorrow)

It appears as though Tua Tagovailoa will be playing for the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow.



It appears as though Tua Tagovailoa will be playing for the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow. His agent, Leigh Steinberg, is flying to Miami to watch him play per his Facebook post just recently posted.

What makes this even more suspicious is that Steinberg later edited this post to say “Dolphins” instead of “Tua”. Could he have been told by Tua or another member of the team to change the post? Your guess is as good as mine.

Edit history on the post

But what Steinberg did not account for is that his website only lists ONE Dolphins player as a current client. And as you can guess, that’s the 5th-overall pick Tua Tagovailoa.

In the end, I don’t think anyone other than Brian Flores truly knows who the team’s starting quarterback will be. After all, there’s a lot that can change between now and kickoff tomorrow afternoon.

Maybe, there’s a chance Steinberg is visiting his good friend Stephen Ross. Or perhaps Flores wanted to find out if Tua’s agent would inevitably leak things to the media. I really don’t know. But what I do know is that Brian Flores has said time and time again that Tagovailoa was his starting quarterback, ‘if he’s healthy.’

“Yeah, if he’s healthy, he’s the guy. I don’t know how many different ways we have to continue to say that. You keep asking, I’ll keep answering the same way. Again, he’s dealing with something with the hand. We’ll take it day-to-day. He’s a tough kid. He wants to be out there. Thankfully, we have other guys who stepped up. We can talk about Tua, but we had 52 other guys who went out there and played their butts off today in all three phases. We were able to get a division win on the road. We’re excited to win. We’ll enjoy the win and then turn the page and move on to the next opponent, the Bengals.”

Tua practiced all week with ‘limited’ designation. Which means there really shouldn’t be anything unordinary holding him back. And if the Dolphins hope to get their best football out of Tua over the final four weeks of the season, a get-right game against the lowly Cincinnati Bengals is a must.

#LetTuaCook