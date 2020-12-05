NFL Week 13 expert picks: Straight-up winners and against the spread from The Phinsider

After the longest week in NFL history in Week 12, we are back to another abnormal schedule of games this week as the NFL calendar moves to Week 13. While last week included a Wednesday afternoon game, this week’s slate of games will include two Monday games and a Tuesday night game. Of course, the originally scheduled Monday Night Football game, the Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers, could not just be a normally scheduled contest, as the 49ers have been forced to leave Santa Clara due to coronavirus restrictions, and will now play at least their next two home games in Arizona. The NFL continues to find ways to get games played as spikes in the coronavirus happen.

As the NFL continues to get games played, we here on The Phinsider continue to make our straight-up winners picks for each game. Some of our contributors also make picks against the spread and over/under predictions, which you can check out in the various tabs of the table below.

Last week was a good week for the group. Kathleen Noa went 11-3, missing the two Thanksgiving games, while James McKinney and Josh Houtz both were 12-4 on the week. CT Smith finished 10-4, also missing the Thanksgiving games, while Justin Hier finished 11-5. Kevin Nogle brought up the rear at 10-6.

For the season, our overall results are:

James McKinney 118-57-1 (67%)

Justin Hier 117-59-1 (66%)

Josh Houtz 112-58-1 (66%)

Kevin Nogle 113-63-1 (64%)

CT Smith 111-62-1 (64%)

Kat missed a couple of weeks, so she is not in the overall standings, but she is 96-37-1 (72%) on the season.

On to the Week 13 winners picks: