Dolphins fan confidence holds at 90 percent headed into Week 13; NFL fans not sold on Miami

After a dominant win over the Jets, confidence among Miami Dolphins fans remains extremely high.

According to the most recent SB Nation Reacts survey, 90 percent of Dolphins fans said they are confident the team is headed in the right direction. That’s the same mark it was at last week and only slightly down from the season high 98 percent earlier in the year.

This week, the Dolphins have another chance to earn a dominant win, playing the Bengals. Fans nationally have picked Miami to win that game.

Nationally, fans were asked what they thought about teams around the AFC. Fans voted that the Titans and Bills are true playoff contenders. A majority of fans, however, think the Dolphins, Browns, Ravens and Colts are all “pretenders.”

All of those teams, however, have a better record than anyone in the NFC East. When fans nationally were asked who they think will come out of that division, 57 percent picked the Washington Football Team.

