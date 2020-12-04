Dolphins Friday injury report: Miami dangerously thin at running back

The Miami Dolphins are heading into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals more banged up than the team’s been all season, though that’s no surprise since we’re closing in on the stretch run of the season.

Already down Preston Williams (foot; IR) and potentially Myles Gaskin (knee; IR), Miami will be without several more offensive weapons this week. Running backs Salvon Ahemd (shoulder) and DeAndre Washington (hamstring) are both doubtful for this week’s contest, while Matt Breida has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and is out. If Ahmed, Washington are unable to play and Gaskin isn’t activated from injured reserve before game time, the Dolphins will likely be rolling with Patrick Laird as the team’s starting running back.

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb), who was unable to play in last week’s win over the New York Jets is questionable for this contest. Head coach Brian Flores told the media that he was likely to know who will be starting on Sunday by the end of the day on Friday, but that the team wouldn’t announce the decision until Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have two more players questionable for Sunday’s matchup. Rookie guard Solomon Kindley (foot) and rookie wide receiver Malcolm Perry (chest) are both uncertain to play, though Flores said Kindley is trending in the right direction. It’s unclear whether it’d be Kindley, Jesse Davis, or Robert Hunt who are removed from the starting lineup of Kindley can give it a go.

Safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder), cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder), cornerback Jamal Perry (foot), defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder), tight end Adam Shaheen (foot), and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (wrist) were all left without a game day designation and will play on Sunday.

The Bengals are already without starting quarterback Joe Burrow (knee; IR) and starting running back Joe Mixon (knee; IR). Guard Alex Redmond (concussion) and cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring) were ruled out.