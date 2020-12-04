Jason Sanders earns his second-straight AFC special teams player of the month award

Consistency is imperative when competing for a spot in the playoffs and nobody has embodied that more than Miami Dolphins’ kicker Jason Sanders. The 25-year-old kicker was named the AFC special teams player of the month for November.

Sanders, who has been money for Miami this season, was 9-of-10 on field goals as the team closed the month with a record of 4-1. It is important to keep in mind that his 38-yard miss against the Chargers on Nov. 15 is the only kick he has missed this season.

Sanders isn’t just hitting chip shots. In Miami’s 20-3 win over the Jets he converted two kicks longer than 50 yards and has made 10-straight kicks of over 50 yards dating back to last season. He is 8-of-8 on kicks longer than 50 yards this season.

“It all starts with picking a small target in the background,” Sanders said on Wednesday when asked about his success kicking the football. “When I’m kicking field goals, I try to find a pole or lettering in the stadium.”

November was the second-straight month Sanders earned the honor of special teams player of the month after going 11-of-11 on field goals and 7-of-7 on extra points in October.

In fact, Sanders has now earned the award three times after capturing it in December of 2019. Overall, he is 26-of-26 on extra point attempts and 24-of-25 on field goal attempts through 11 games this season.

The Dolphins, looking to remain in the playoff chase, host the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.