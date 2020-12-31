The Phinsider Question Of The Day-New Years Eve Edition!

Well, we have somehow, again, made it through another year around here at The Phinsider, and what a year it has been. This has been a very tough year for many of us and hopefully, 2021 is better for everyone across the board except of course the Patriots and the Jets. I hope the Patriots and the Jets still suck in 2021.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is two-fold, what are you personally hoping for in the upcoming year, either personally or just in general, and what resolution(s) are you making for the following year?

Please remember to continue to follow all the site rules in all the live threads as you would anywhere else on the Phinsider. Avoid personal attacks, profanity, or any posting of anything “questionable”. Otherwise, the live threads are pretty wide open and as long as you avoid politics and religion any subject is fair game and as always any discussion about our Miami Dolphins is encouraged.