BREAKING NEWS: Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick OUT vs Bills

After making one of the most improbable comebacks in NFL history, the Miami Dolphins will be without their 37-year-old backup quarterback for Sunday’s must-win matchup vs the Bills.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and will be OUT for Sunday’s matchup vs the Buffalo Bills.

#Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Bills, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2020

But what we do know is that at some point over the last 24 hours, Fitzpatrick tested positive and the team is currently going through contact tracing. It is worth noting, Tua Tagovailoa DID practice today, as did everyone else on the team outside of Elandon Roberts.

They have also elevated veteran QB Jake Rudock to the active roster.

I’m sure plenty of news will come out over the next several hours and I will do my best to update this article accordingly.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Tua Tagovailoa was not indentified as a close contact.