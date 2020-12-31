Liberty Bowl: West Virginia Mountaineers Vs. Army West Point Black Knights Live Thread & Game Info

This afternoon's version of the Liberty Bowl features a matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Army West Point Black Knights. The game was originally slated to pit West Virginia against the Tennesee Volunteers but as happened so many times this year to the sports world Covid had other plans. Following Tennessee’s coach and several players testing positive for Covid the program was forced to pull out of the game so out with Tennessee and in with Army!

Before their late invite to the game, Army was considered one of the biggest bowl season snubs given their 9 and 2 record this season. Especially when you look around and see many bowl games featuring teams with as few a three wins on the year. Army had originally been selected to the annual Independence Bowl but that bowl was canceled leaving a good Army team without a bowl game home until Tennessee dropped out, giving the Liberty Bowl the perfect replacement. Sometimes things really do just work out.

West Virginia played their last game of the season way back on December 5th. The Mountaineers dropped that game to Iowa State in a blowout loss 6 to 42. Army will come into this game on a three-game win streak. Army’s last game, on December 19th, was a victory over Air Force, in a defensive battle, by a 10 to 7 score.

West Virginia Mountaineers (5-4) 6th BIG 12 Vs. Army West Point Black Knights (9-2) 1st 1A