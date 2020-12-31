Arizona Bowl: Ball State Cardinals Vs. San Jose State Spartans Live Thread & Game Information

This afternoon’s Arizona Bowl, which takes place in Tucson Arizona, features the Ball State Cardinals and the San Jose State Spartans. The Spartans enter the game having not lost a game this season, going 7 and 0 in the Mountian West Conference, winning that conference’s championship for the first time in the program's history. With a similar record, 6 and 1, the Cardinals come into the game having also won their conference championship in the Mid-American Conference.

Please use this live thread to discuss today's bowl game, any of the other upcoming bowl games, or as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in a live thread as you would in any other post on the site. Also keep in mind that there is a zero-tolerance policy on any SBNation site that prohibits the sharing, requesting, or discussing of any illegal game streams on any of its sites.

Ball State Cardinals (6-1) 1st Mid-American Vs. San Jose State Spartans (7-0) 1st MWC