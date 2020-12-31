Armed Forces Bowl: Tulsa Golden Hurricane Vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Live Thread & Game Information

The Tulsa Golden Hurricanes will meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs in today's Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth Texas today. Today's bowl will mark the eleventh consecutive bowl game for the Bulldogs in as many years. On the other side of the ball, the Golden Hurricanes will be making their first bowl appearance since their appearance in the Miami Beach Bowl four years ago. Tulsa left south Florida with the win that day by a 55 to 10 score over Central Michigan.

Tulsa is coming off a loss in the American Athletic Conference title game against the Cincinnati Bearcats by a 24 to 27 score. After the loss to the Bearcats, the Golden Hurricanes ended their season with a 6 and 2 record. Mississippi State has had a rough first season under new head coach Mike Leach, going 3 and 7 on the year. Despite their rough season, they did begin the year on a good note, beating the defending national champion LSU Tigers 44 to 34 in their opener. They also ended the season in their last game on a high note by defeating Missouri on December 19th by a 51 to 32 score.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-2) 2nd AAC Vs Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-7) 6th SEC W. Div.