Dolphins promote Isaiah Ford

It has been an interesting year for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford. A 2017 seventh-round pick by Miami, Ford has hung around the team since his selection, either on the active roster or on the practice squad. However, he was briefly a member of the New England Patriots this year when Miami, who had several young receivers looking for playing time, traded him to their AFC East division rivals last month. After spending a month with New England, he was waived with the plans for the Patriots to re-sign him to the practice squad.

Instead, the receiver chose to head back to South Florida and re-sign with Miami’s practice squad. After rejoining the team, Ford was elevated for the last two games as the Dolphins used the new league-option to elevate up to two players per game from the practice squad to the active roster, without having to create space on the 53-man active roster. The players then revert to the practice squad after the game, and an individual player can only be elevated twice during the season.

With Ford having reached that two-elevation mark, the Dolphins on Wednesday announced they had promoted the receiver to the 53-man roster.

Ford has caught 25 passes for 239 yards this season, including seven receptions for 55 yards since returning to Miami. He has 48 career receptions for 483 yards.

Signing Ford to the 53-man roster brings Miami back to having a full 53 players on the active roster.