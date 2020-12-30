Kenny Stills, Bills working toward deal

Former Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, and Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills appears to be headed toward a deal with the Buffalo Bills, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Stills likely would add depth to the Bills receiving corps for the playoffs, not necessarily make an impact on their roster this week as the Miami Dolphins face Buffalo.

The NFL’s COVID-19 protocols require a player to be cleared for five days before he is able to join the team. If those protocols began on Wednesday, Sunday would be the first time Stills could be with the Bills.

Stills was drafted in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Saints. He spent the 2013 and 2014 seasons with New Orleans before being traded to the Dolphins in exchange for linebacker Dannell Ellerbe and a third-round pick. In four seasons with Miami, Stills recorded 164 receptions for 2,566 yards with 24 touchdowns. He appeared in 63 games with 55 starts over that span.

The Dolpins traded Stills along with tackle Laremy Tunsil and a fourth-round draft pick to the Texans for Julien Davenport, Johnson Bademosi, a 2020 and a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2021 second-round pick. With Houston, he appeared in 23 games with five starts, recording 51 receptions for 705 yards with five touchdowns. He requested and was granted a release last month as his playing time dropped in Houston.

Buffalo is dealing with depth issues in the wide receivers group, with John Brown landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Cole Beasley sustaining a leg injury in the team’s Week 16 Monday night game against the New England Patriots.