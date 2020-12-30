Cotton Bowl: Florida Gators @ Oklahoma Sooners Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Cotton Bowl will mark the second time ever that the Florida Gators and the Oklahoma Sooners have played in the two teams' histories. The last meeting between these two squads was the 2008 BCS Championship. In that game, everyone was focused on two familiar names, Tim Tebow and Sam Bradford, both Heisman winners. Both were expected to be superstars at the next level and neither is even in the NFL at this point. Now comes the new kids in this year's Cotton Bowl, the Gator’s starting quarterback Kyle Trask, and the Sooner’s Spencer Rattler.

Both teams enter the night with respectable records with both playing nearly full schedules in a season where few teams got anything close to a full slate of games in. Florida enters the game at 8 and 3 and came in first in the East division of the SEC. Oklahoma comes into the game behind their 8 and 2 record and as the first-place team in the BIG 12. Florida is coming off a loss in the SEC Championship game against Alabama, a game that they lost in a close, shootout battle 52 to 46. Oklahoma on the other hand won the BIG 12 Championship over Iowa State 27 to 21.

Florida Gators (8-3) 1st SEC East Division Vs. Oklahoma Sooners (8-2) 1st BIG 12