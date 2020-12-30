Dukes Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest Demon Deacons Vs. Wisconsin Badgers Live Thread & Game Information

Today’s Dukes Mayo Bowl, besides having one of the worst names for a bowl game will feature two teams that have never before met on the field. Wake Forest and Wisconsin will meet today in Charlotte North Carolina for their bowl game matchup. Wisconsin’s appearance in today’s bowl game will be their 19th consecutive appearance in a bowl game which marks the third-longest active streak in the country. Wake Forest will be making their fifth consecutive bowl appearance today. Due to Covid restrictions, a bowl game that was initially expected to have just under 6,000 fans will instead be limited to only family and friends of the two teams members and bowl sponsors.

Both teams come into this bowl game with a 50/50 record. Wake Forest was 4 and 4 on the season while Wisconsin was 3 and 3 on the season. Wisconsin is coming into the game after a win on December 19th over Minnesota 20 to 17. The Demon Deacons come into the game off a two-loss streak including their loss on December 12th to Louisville by a 45 to 21 score. Both teams of course had abbreviated schedules this season, as did every other team, due to various Covid breakouts on teams around the country.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4) 10th ACC V. Wisconsin Badgers (3-3) BIGTEN West Div.