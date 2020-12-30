Jason Sanders named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins pulled off one of the most improbable wins in NFL history. It was insane, and the incredible throw Ryan Fitzpatrick made to set up a Jason Sanders game-winning field goal will go down in infamy. (Mack Hollins’ catch too)

But we are not here to honor the bearded one or that no-look pass.

No. Instead, we are here to honor one of the league’s best kickers and what he was able to accomplish in a ‘must-win’ Week 16 game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in Primetime.

Not only did Sanders hit the game-winning field goal to put the game on ice, but he was money throughout the day, going 4/4 from 37, 29, 33, and 44 yards (GW). He also converted two extra points.

Jason Sanders was honored for his perfect performance, named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the fourth time this season. Best of all, it came in a must-win game when the team needed it most.

Game. Winner.



@jasonsanderss takes home his 4th AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. pic.twitter.com/uxsO8kMewU — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 30, 2020

Through 16 games, Sanders has hit 34/37 field goals (91.9%) and converted 34/34 extra-point attempts. HOWEVER, despite leading all AFC kickers in every statistical category (#2 in the NFL in FGs made and #1 in FGs attempted), he was not named to the NFL Pro Bowl.

But that doesn’t take anything away from Sanders’ impressive season.

“I think nothing takes away from a good season that I’m having. As a kicker, you know if you’re doing well or if you’re not doing well and just because I didn’t make the Pro Bowl doesn’t mean I didn’t have a good year. That’s ultimately what I reflect on.”

