Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots get no answers to their quarterback questions on Monday night - Pats Pulpit
Another disappointing day for New England.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Frank Gore to miss Jets season finale with lung contusion - Gang Green Nation
Jets running back Frank Gore will miss the team’s season finale against New England on Sunday after suffering a lung contusion in the team’s Week 16 victory over the Browns.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Josh Allen sets Buffalo Bills record for passing touchdowns in a season - Buffalo Rumblings
Allen tied Jim Kelly’s (1991) record for most passing TDs in a single season. In 15 games.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Giants final: MVP, 10 Winners & 1 Loser - Baltimore Beatdown
Controlling their own destiny
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers hit rock bottom before hitting their stride in Week 16 win - Behind the Steel Curtain
Just when it appeared all was lost for the Steelers, they hit their stride and erased a 17-point deficit in a 28-24 AFC North-clinching victory over the Colts at Heinz Field on Sunday.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals should be looking to emulate Dolphins - Cincy Jungle
Close losses will probably translate into more victories.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns drop dispirited game to the Jets - Dawgs By Nature
Browns bungle chance to clinch a playoff spot amid COVID-19 issues, bad officiating and missed opportunities.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Bengals (The Brandon Allen Game) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, so the Masthead joins together and rehashes Christmas misery.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
A look at the Titans’ playoff chances as they enter crucial Week 17 - Music City Miracles
Would it truly be a Titans season if it didn’t come down to the wire? For what feels like the 100th year in a row, the Titans will somewhat be playing for their lives in the final week of the...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars lock up No. 1 overall pick with 14th loss and Jets victory - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars have secured the first-overall pick for the first time in franchise history.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Receive an NFL Visit from Free Agent OT Jared Veldheer; To Work Out the Veteran - Stampede Blue
According to The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts received a team visit from free agent veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer:
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
What are the Denver Broncos’options at quarterback in 2021? - Mile High Report
It’s been a long season, Broncos Country. Even accounting for injuries and Covid-related insanity, I think I can speak for all of us when I say this year has not turned out as hoped.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Herbert, Badgley help Bolts outlast Broncos 19-16 - Bolts From The Blue
The struggling kicker made all four of his kicks, and the Bolts sure needed them on Sunday.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Most ‘horrific’ play Jon Gruden has ever seen still bothers him - Silver And Black Pride
Two days later, Raiders coach calls loss to Miami Dolphins a "disgrace"
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs’ Sammy Watkins has “good chance” to return for playoffs - Arrowhead Pride
The Chiefs wide receiver suffered a calf injury on Sunday.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
NFC East standings: The Giants still have a chance - Big Blue View
A New York win and Washington loss in Week 17 would send the Giants to the postseason
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Doug Pederson fully expects to be the Eagles’ head coach in 2021 - Bleeding Green Nation
Will that truly be the case, though?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Three reasons why losing Kellen Moore could be devastating for the Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys
Kellen Moore is interviewing for the Boise State head coaching job. Here are three reasons why losing Moore could be devastating for the Dallas Cowboys.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Peter Schrager says Rivera wanted to cut Haskins before the Carolina game but was “talked out of it”; SI refutes the report - Hogs Haven
Here’s Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football talking about the Dwayne Haskins situation:
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
The Packers were nearly perfect in rout of Titans - Acme Packing Company
Perfection is never quite attainable, but the Packers came close on Sunday night.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions waiving veteran safety Jayron Kearse - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions appear to be parting ways with their veteran safety.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
10 Chicago Bears takes with them now in the Wild Card driver’s seat - Windy City Gridiron
The Chicago Bears were once again victorious on Sunday. With one game left in the season, they are back in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot. What more could you ask for in such a strange season? All of that and more.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Who are You Firing? - Daily Norseman
Vote for Your Option
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Demario Davis’s resilience goes way beyond the gridiron - Canal Street Chronicles
We should recognize how fortunate we are to have Demario on this team.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Calvin Ridley is putting the finishing touches on one of the best seasons in Falcons history - The Falcoholic
He could well finish with the most yardage in a single year by any receiver not named Julio Jones.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers 20 Football Team 13: Four winners from Carolina’s Week 16 win - Cat Scratch Reader
There were a few stand out performances in Carolina’s 20-13 win over Washington yesterday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
It’s time to stop saying Tom Brady and Bruce Arians ‘aren’t right for each other’ - Bucs Nation
When you look at the overall body of work, it’s clear that Brady and Arians can get the job done.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
NFL Draft trade rumors: Which trade option would you prefer for the 49ers? - Niners Nation
You could also be in the boat where you don’t want to see the 49ers trade up
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Sunday’s game is a must win for Kliff Kingsbury - Revenge of the Birds
The second year head coach cannot afford another embarrassing loss to end the season.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Future stars of the Seattle Seahawks defense shine in win over L.A. Rams - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks are kings of the NFC West, over the Los Angeles Rams. It was a most satisfying victory against an ever-difficult divisional opponent.
It was also an incredible game as it...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
What the Rams will be facing if Jared Goff is ruled out after thumb surgery - Turf Show Times
Goff is hopeful to return in the playoffs