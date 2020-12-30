Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots get no answers to their quarterback questions on Monday night - Pats Pulpit

Another disappointing day for New England.





Frank Gore to miss Jets season finale with lung contusion - Gang Green Nation

Jets running back Frank Gore will miss the team’s season finale against New England on Sunday after suffering a lung contusion in the team’s Week 16 victory over the Browns.





Josh Allen sets Buffalo Bills record for passing touchdowns in a season - Buffalo Rumblings

Allen tied Jim Kelly’s (1991) record for most passing TDs in a single season. In 15 games.

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Giants final: MVP, 10 Winners & 1 Loser - Baltimore Beatdown

Controlling their own destiny





Steelers hit rock bottom before hitting their stride in Week 16 win - Behind the Steel Curtain

Just when it appeared all was lost for the Steelers, they hit their stride and erased a 17-point deficit in a 28-24 AFC North-clinching victory over the Colts at Heinz Field on Sunday.





Bengals should be looking to emulate Dolphins - Cincy Jungle

Close losses will probably translate into more victories.





Cleveland Browns drop dispirited game to the Jets - Dawgs By Nature

Browns bungle chance to clinch a playoff spot amid COVID-19 issues, bad officiating and missed opportunities.

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Bengals (The Brandon Allen Game) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, so the Masthead joins together and rehashes Christmas misery.





A look at the Titans’ playoff chances as they enter crucial Week 17 - Music City Miracles

Would it truly be a Titans season if it didn’t come down to the wire? For what feels like the 100th year in a row, the Titans will somewhat be playing for their lives in the final week of the...





Jaguars lock up No. 1 overall pick with 14th loss and Jets victory - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars have secured the first-overall pick for the first time in franchise history.





Colts Receive an NFL Visit from Free Agent OT Jared Veldheer; To Work Out the Veteran - Stampede Blue

According to The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts received a team visit from free agent veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer:

AFC WEST:

What are the Denver Broncos’options at quarterback in 2021? - Mile High Report

It’s been a long season, Broncos Country. Even accounting for injuries and Covid-related insanity, I think I can speak for all of us when I say this year has not turned out as hoped.





Chargers News: Herbert, Badgley help Bolts outlast Broncos 19-16 - Bolts From The Blue

The struggling kicker made all four of his kicks, and the Bolts sure needed them on Sunday.





Most ‘horrific’ play Jon Gruden has ever seen still bothers him - Silver And Black Pride

Two days later, Raiders coach calls loss to Miami Dolphins a "disgrace"





Chiefs’ Sammy Watkins has “good chance” to return for playoffs - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs wide receiver suffered a calf injury on Sunday.

NFC EAST:

NFC East standings: The Giants still have a chance - Big Blue View

A New York win and Washington loss in Week 17 would send the Giants to the postseason





Doug Pederson fully expects to be the Eagles’ head coach in 2021 - Bleeding Green Nation

Will that truly be the case, though?





Three reasons why losing Kellen Moore could be devastating for the Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

Kellen Moore is interviewing for the Boise State head coaching job. Here are three reasons why losing Moore could be devastating for the Dallas Cowboys.





Peter Schrager says Rivera wanted to cut Haskins before the Carolina game but was “talked out of it”; SI refutes the report - Hogs Haven

Here’s Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football talking about the Dwayne Haskins situation:

NFC NORTH:

The Packers were nearly perfect in rout of Titans - Acme Packing Company

Perfection is never quite attainable, but the Packers came close on Sunday night.





Detroit Lions waiving veteran safety Jayron Kearse - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions appear to be parting ways with their veteran safety.





10 Chicago Bears takes with them now in the Wild Card driver’s seat - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears were once again victorious on Sunday. With one game left in the season, they are back in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot. What more could you ask for in such a strange season? All of that and more.





Who are You Firing? - Daily Norseman

Vote for Your Option

NFC SOUTH:

Demario Davis’s resilience goes way beyond the gridiron - Canal Street Chronicles

We should recognize how fortunate we are to have Demario on this team.





Calvin Ridley is putting the finishing touches on one of the best seasons in Falcons history - The Falcoholic

He could well finish with the most yardage in a single year by any receiver not named Julio Jones.





Panthers 20 Football Team 13: Four winners from Carolina’s Week 16 win - Cat Scratch Reader

There were a few stand out performances in Carolina’s 20-13 win over Washington yesterday.





It’s time to stop saying Tom Brady and Bruce Arians ‘aren’t right for each other’ - Bucs Nation

When you look at the overall body of work, it’s clear that Brady and Arians can get the job done.

NFC WEST:

NFL Draft trade rumors: Which trade option would you prefer for the 49ers? - Niners Nation

You could also be in the boat where you don’t want to see the 49ers trade up





Sunday’s game is a must win for Kliff Kingsbury - Revenge of the Birds

The second year head coach cannot afford another embarrassing loss to end the season.





Future stars of the Seattle Seahawks defense shine in win over L.A. Rams - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks are kings of the NFC West, over the Los Angeles Rams. It was a most satisfying victory against an ever-difficult divisional opponent.

It was also an incredible game as it...





What the Rams will be facing if Jared Goff is ruled out after thumb surgery - Turf Show Times

Goff is hopeful to return in the playoffs