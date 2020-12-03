Phinsider Question Of The Day-12/03/2020

So we find ourselves with yet another Thursday night without any NFL football. This is of course because of the schedule juggling that the NFL has had to do in order to deal with various Covid breakouts on teams around the league. So this seemed like a good time to see what everyone else was watching when we are not glued to the TV watching your Miami Dolphins or the NFL. Now days people do not only watch a television show but thanks to a massive variety of steaming services we have the option to binge watch. On top of this availability of more television watching choices than ever before many people are stuck at home more often as their favorite hangouts outside of the home might not even be open during these times.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is what are you or your family currently binge watching or what have you already binge watched in the last few months?

