Bengals vs Dolphins television coverage for Week 13

The Miami Dolphins return to Hard Rock Stadium this weekend to host the Cincinnati Bengals. This game, which a couple of weeks ago looked like it would be a highlight game for the future of the NFL as Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa started at quarterback for the Bengals and Dolphins respectively, has now become an afterthought for the league. Burrow sustained a major knee injury and will miss the remainder of the year, while Miami may be without Tagovailoa for a second straight week as he deals with a thumb injury.

The television coverage map for this week shows how buried this game is. Unless you are in the Cincinnati market, in Florida (other than Orlando or Jacksonville markets), or in Hawaii, you better have another plan to watch the game.

Dolphins fans should be familiar with the broadcast team for the week. CBS will again use Andrew Cantalon and James Lofton for this week’s contest. With kickoff at 1pm ET, the Bengals at Dolphins will air in the green areas of the map below, courtesy of 506Sports.com: