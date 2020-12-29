Alamo Bowl: Texas Longhorns Vs. Colorado Buffaloes Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Alamo Bowl will feature the Texas Longhorns who are making their fifth overall trip to the bowl as well as their second straight year in the game. The Colorado Buffaloes are making their third trip to the Alamo Bowl and their first trip to the game since dropping the 2016 Alamo Bowl to Oklahoma State. UT has attended 57 bowl games in their history which is the second most of any team in the country behind only the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The two teams were at one point conference rivals in the BIG 12 and this will mark their 19th meeting all-time but the first time in eleven years. Colorado enters the game coming off a loss in their last game on December 12th against Utah 21 to 38th. Texas won their final game way back on December 5th over Kansas State by a 69 to 31 score.

Texas Longhorns (6-3) 4th BIG12 Vs. Colorado Buffaloes (4-2) PAC12 South Division