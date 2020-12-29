2020 NFL Playoff scenarios Week 17: Dolphins win and in

The Miami Dolphins are on the cusp of a return to the postseason for the first time since 2016 and only the third time in the last 20 seasons. A win over their AFC East division rivals, the Buffalo Bills who have clinched the AFC East championship for this season, would see Miami lock themselves into the playoffs. It is the most simple path to the postseason for Miami, but it is not the only way.

The Dolphins can also get in with losses from the other Wildcard contenders, the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns, the Tennessee Titans, or the Indianapolis Colts, this weekend. The exact chart of what happens, how it impacts seed, and which teams find themselves outside the playoffs is...well...complex:

To try to simplify everything, Miami’s in the playoffs if:

Dolphins playoff clinching scenarios

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (1pm ET)

Miami wins OR

Baltimore loses OR

Cleveland loses OR

Indianapolis loses OR

Miami ties and Baltimore ties OR

Miami ties and Cleveland ties OR

Miami ties and Indianapolis ties OR

Miami ties and Tennessee ties

Going through the rest of the AFC:

AFC Standings

Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) - Clinched AFC West and first-round bye/homefield advantage Buffalo Bills (12-3) - Clinched AFC East Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3) - Clinched AFC North Tennessee Titans (10-5) - Lead AFC South Miami Dolphins (10-5) Baltimore Ravens (10-5) Cleveland Browns (10-5) Indianapolis Colts (10-5)

AFC Clinching Scenarios:

Tennessee

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (4:25pm ET)

Clinches AFC South if:

Tennessee wins OR

Indianapolis loses OR

Tennessee ties and Indianapolis ties

Clinches playoff berth if:

Baltimore loses OR

Miami loses OR

Tennessee ties and Cleveland loses OR

Tennessee ties and Miami ties OR

Tennessee ties and Baltimore ties

Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (1pm ET)

Baltimore wins OR

Cleveland loses OR

Indianapolis loses OR

Baltimore ties and Miami loses OR

Baltimore ties and Tennessee loses OR

Baltimore ties and Cleveland tie OR

Baltimore ties and Indianapolis tie

Cleveland

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (1pm ET)

Cleveland wins OR

Indianapolis loses OR

Tennessee loses and Miami wins or ties and Baltimore wins or ties OR

Cleveland ties and Baltimore loses OR

Cleveland ties and Miami loses OR

Cleveland ties and Tennessee loses OR

Cleveland ties and Indianapolis ties OR

Cleveland ties and Tennessee ties and Baltimore wins and Miami wins

Indianapolis

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (4:25pm ET)

Clinches AFC South if:

Indianapolis wins and Tennessee loses or ties OR

Indianapolis ties and Tennessee loses

Clinches playoff berth if:

Indianapolis wins and Baltimore loses or ties OR

Indianapolis wins and Cleveland loses or ties OR

Indianapolis wins and Miami loses or ties OR

Indianapolis ties and Baltimore loses OR

Indianapolis ties and Cleveland loses OR

Indianapolis ties and Miami loses

On the NFC side of the bracket:

NFC Standings

NFC Clinching Scenarios

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (4:25pm ET)

Clinches first-round bye/homefield advantage if:

Green Bay wins or ties OR

Seattle loses or ties

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (4:25pm ET)

Clinches first-round bye/homefield advantage if:

New Orleans wins and Green Bay loses and Seattle wins

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (in Arizona) (4:25pm ET)

Clinches first-round bye/homefield advantage if:

Seattle wins and Green Bay loses and New Orleans loses or ties

Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles (8:20pm ET)

Clinches NFC East if:

Washington wins OR

Washington ties and Dallas loses or ties

Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (4:25pm ET)

Los Angeles wins or ties OR

Chicago loses or ties

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (4:25pm ET)

Chicago wins OR

Arizona loses OR

Chicago ties and Arizona ties

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (4:25pm ET)

Arizona wins OR

Arizona ties and Chicago loses

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (1pm ET)

Clinches NFC East if: