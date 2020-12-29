Cheeze-It Bowl: Miami Hurricanes Vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Live Thread & Game Information

This afternoon’s Cheez-It Bowl takes place just up the road for the Miami Hurricanes, in Orlando Florida. The Canes enter the game ranked 18th in the country and will face the 21st ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Hurricanes enter the game with a 1 and 2 record against ranked teams this season. On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys are 2 and 2 against ranked teams this season.

Oklahoma State comes into the game following their final game of the season, back on December 12th, in a route over the Baylor Bears at Baylor 42 to 3. The Hurricanes by contrast are coming off an embarrassing blowout loss, also back on December 12th, at the hands of North Carolina by an ugly 26 to 62 score. The Canes gave up a whopping 778 yards on defense that included a shocking 554 yards on the ground.

Luckily for Miami in this game is the fact that Oklahoma State’s stud running back Chuba Hubbard opted out of the game to begin his preparation for the NFL combine coming up early next year. Unluckily for Miami is the fact that both of their stud defensive ends, Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche are also both skipping this bowl game, also in preparation for the upcoming NFL combine.

Unless the Canes get things together on defense, following their pathetic showing in their final game of the season things will go south quickly for Miami. OSU has managed to have a 100-yard rusher in their final three games even when their starter, who opted out of the game, was out with an injury.

Miami Hurricanes (8-2) 3rd ACC FBS Vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) 3rd BIG12 FBS