Monday Night Football: Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game is a faceoff between two AFC East teams. The Buffalo Bills will travel to Massachusetts to take on the New England Patriots. The Patriots are coming off a loss to our very own Miami Dolphins last week by a 22 to 12 score. This loss knocked the Patriots out of the playoffs for the first time in 12 years. The Patriots have only managed 15 points in the last two games.

The Bills enter the evening in much better shape having already clinched the AFC East title for the first time in 25 seasons. Buffalo comes into the night on a four-game win streak including their win over the Denver Broncos last week by a 48 to 19 score.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game or as always your Miami Dolphins in tonight’s post. Please remember to follow all site rules. As always SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams and sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from SBNation.

Buffalo Bills (11-3) 1st AFC East @ New England Patriots (6-8) 3rd AFC East