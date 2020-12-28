Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant out Sunday vs Bills

There is not a team in football heading into Week 17 fully healthy. And that same holds true for the Miami Dolphins, who have had to overcome several critical injuries throughout the 2020 season.

On Saturday, Miami got several key players back in the starting lineup, including Ereck Flowers, Myles Gaskin, and Mike Gesicki, all of whom played a vital role in Saturday’s victory.

The team hopes to have similar luck this week, as they look to get Shaq Lawson and DeVante Parker back in their critical game vs. Buffalo up in Orchard Park.

However, one player we won’t see on Sunday is wide receiver, Jakeem Grant.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins will be without their speedy wide receiver for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Bills.

#Dolphins WR and returner Jakeem Grant suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team’s dramatic win over the #Raiders, source said, and he’s out for Sunday’s must-win game vs. the #Bills. An injured reserve possiblity. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2020

Brian Flores’ team will find a way to adapt. Lynn Bowden Jr. saw 93% of the team’s offensive snaps in Week 15 vs the Raiders, which tells you all you need to know about how they feel regarding Bowden’s skill-set. He’s also slowly becoming one of Tua’s most reliable targets.

One thing that has NOT been ruled out is whether or not Grant could return for the team’s ‘playoff’ game IF the team takes care of business on Sunday.

For those wondering whether or not the Dolphins will miss Grant, look no further than this quote from Tagovailoa from earlier in the year.

“he’s a phenomenal player. he does a lot of ‘brother-hood routes’ where he runs routes knowing he’s not going to get the ball but to get others opened. and when his number is called, he’s there to make plays...he’s a really good teammate.”

We won’t see Jakeem Grant this week. But what about the week after?