Sunday Night Football: Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Sunday Night Football game features a showdown between an AFC team and an NFC team. The Tennesee Titans will travel to Wisconsin this week to take on the Green Bay Packers. The Titans have won four of their last five games including a win over the Detroit Lions last week by a 46 to 25 score. The Titans currently sit in first place in their division but must continue to win to hold the lead. The Indianapolis Colts hold the same record, 10 and 4, before today in the same division but Tennesse, before today's games, holds the tiebreaker.

The Green Bay Packers enter this week's game on a four-game win streak including a win last week over the Carolina Panthers 24 to 16. Green Bay enters the night holding the first spot in the NFC playoffs but the New Orleans Saints have the same number of wins before tonight's game so the Packers must continue to win to hold on to the NFC’s number one spot. This season, with the expanded playoffs going to seven games per conference, only provides a bye week to the number one team in each conference versus the previous two team bye week that we have become accustomed to.

Tennessee Titans (10-4) 1st AFC South @ Green Bay Packers (11-3) 1st NFC North