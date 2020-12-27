Week Sixteen Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 16 Late Afternoon Games
Denver Broncos (5-9) 3rd AFC West @ Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) 4th AFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 3:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: LA Chargers -2.5
- Over/Under: 48.5
Carolina Panthers (4-10) 4th NFC South @ Washington Football Team (6-8) 1st NFC East
- Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Line: Carolina Panthers -1
- Over/Under: 41.5
Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1) 4th NFC East @ Dallas Cowboys (5-9) 2nd NFC East
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Philadelphia Eagles -3
- Over/Under: 50.5
Los Angeles Rams (9-5) 2nd NFC West @ Seattle Seahawks (10-4) 1st NFC West
- Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
- When: 3:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Seattle Seahawks -1
- Over/Under: 47.5