Week Sixteen Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Since our Miami Dolphins played last night and won in an exciting final seconds win over the Las Vegas Raiders we will have an early afternoon game thread covering all of this Sunday’s early game. Please use this thread to discuss today’s early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 15 Early Afternoon Games

Atlanta Falcons (4-10) 3rd NFC South @ Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) 1st AFC West

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710

710 Line: Kansas City Chiefs -10

Kansas City Chiefs -10 Over/Under: 53.5

Cleveland Browns (10-4) 2nd AFC North @ New York Jets (1-13) 4th AFC East

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707

707 Line: Cleveland Browns -6

Cleveland Browns -6 Over/Under: 43.5

Indianapolis Colts (10-4) 2nd AFC South @ Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) 1st AFC North

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706

706 Line: Pittsburg Steelers -2

Pittsburg Steelers -2 Over/Under: 42.5

Chicago Bears (7-7) 2nd NFC North @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13) 4th AFC South

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705

705 Line: Chicago Bears -9

Chicago Bears -9 Over/Under: 46.5

New York Giants (5-9) 3rd NFC East @ Baltimore Ravens (9-5) 3rd AFC North

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708

708 Line: Baltimore Ravens -10

Baltimore Ravens -10 Over/Under: 44.5

Cincinnati Bengals (3-10-1) 4th AFC North @ Houston Texans (4-10) 3rd AFC South