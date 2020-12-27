Week Sixteen Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Since our Miami Dolphins played last night and won in an exciting final seconds win over the Las Vegas Raiders we will have an early afternoon game thread covering all of this Sunday’s early game. Please use this thread to discuss today’s early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 15 Early Afternoon Games
Atlanta Falcons (4-10) 3rd NFC South @ Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) 1st AFC West
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710
- Line: Kansas City Chiefs -10
- Over/Under: 53.5
Cleveland Browns (10-4) 2nd AFC North @ New York Jets (1-13) 4th AFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Line: Cleveland Browns -6
- Over/Under: 43.5
Indianapolis Colts (10-4) 2nd AFC South @ Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) 1st AFC North
- Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Pittsburg Steelers -2
- Over/Under: 42.5
Chicago Bears (7-7) 2nd NFC North @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13) 4th AFC South
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Line: Chicago Bears -9
- Over/Under: 46.5
New York Giants (5-9) 3rd NFC East @ Baltimore Ravens (9-5) 3rd AFC North
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708
- Line: Baltimore Ravens -10
- Over/Under: 44.5
Cincinnati Bengals (3-10-1) 4th AFC North @ Houston Texans (4-10) 3rd AFC South
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Line: Houston Texans -4
- Over/Under: 44.5