Dolphins vs Raiders: Jakeem Grant, Mike Gesicki active; DeVante Parker out

The Miami Dolphins will see the return of several offensive weapons tonight as the team has tight end Mike Gesicki, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, and running back Myles Gaskin back on the field. All three players missed last week’s game due to various injuries and the COVID-19 coronavirus. The Dolphins will need to rely on the returning players as they look to eliminate from playoff contention the Las Vegas Raiders in a primetime matchup while keeping their own playoff hopes alive this year.

Miami listed wide receiver DeVante Parker, fullback Chandler Cox, running back DeAndre Washington, guard Solomon Kindley, and defensive end Shaq Lawson as inactive. Lawson did not travel with the team to Las Vegas. There had been hope Parker would be able to play this weekend, but he landed back on the inactive list for at least one more week.

The Raiders side of the inactive list includes quarterback Nathan Peterman, cornerback Amik Robertson, running back Theo Riddick, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Chris Smith, and defensive end Clelin Ferrell.

Kickoff for the Dolphins at Raiders is at 8:15pm ET, closing out a trio of Saturday games this weekend.