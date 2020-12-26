Salguero: Dolphins likely to get five key players back in Week 16

The reinforcements have arrived!

The Miami Dolphins were without a litany of key starters during last Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots. Wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring), wide receiver and kick returner Jakeem Grant (hamstring), running back Myles Gaskin (COVID-19), guard Ereck Flowers, and tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) were all absent from that game, leaving Miami’s offense to rely on the likes of Salvon Ahmed, Lynn Bowden Jr., and Mack Hollins. While Ahmed and Bowden have impressed when pressed into action, there’s no question that rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would benefit from the return of some of his most reliable weapons.

Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, key playmakers will be back for Saturday night’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. “A club source said Saturday morning the Dolphins expect left guard Ereck Flowers, receivers Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker and tight end Mike Gesicki to play against the Raiders, although none of them is really 100 percent,” Salguero reported. “The Dolphins will monitor all four in pregame to be certain there’s been no setback on their various injuries, which could force a late change in lineup plans.” Gaskin has been back at practice since being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and will play alongside Ahmed.

Last week, Flores admitted that Parker, Grant, Flowers, and Gesicki were all campaigning to play and were very close to being ready to go against New England. After a week of limited practices for all four players, it appears four very important Miami starters will at least give it a shot in Miami’s most important game of the season. The fact that Miami chose not to make any late-week promotions from the practice squad further indicates that the team’s starters are trending in the right direction.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder) and rookie guard Solomon Kindley (knee/foot) did not make the trip to Las Vegas and will not play.