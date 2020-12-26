Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders - Live Game Thread & Game Information

Following last week's win over the New England Patriots, our Miami Dolphins will travel west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Both squads enter the week with something to play for. It’s been a long time since Dolphins fans can remember their team sitting in the driver's seat as to if they make or do not make the playoffs this late into the season. Miami currently holds the 7th and last spot in the AFC playoff standings. The Dolphins will most likely need to win out to hold onto the final spot in the playoffs meaning that they will need not only the win tonight but also to defeat the Buffalo Bills next week.

The Dolphins have won three of their last four games including the aforementioned win over the New England Patriots last week by a 22 to 12 score. The only loss over that four-game span was two weeks ago, in a close score against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs by a 27 to 33 score. On the other side of the ball, the Raiders have lost four of their last five games with their only win coming over the woeful New York Jets three weeks ago by only a field goal’s difference, 31 to 28. Last week the Raiders dropped their game against the Arizona Cardinals 27 to 30. The Raiders are currently in the 9th spot of the AFC playoffs standings, chasing after the last spot in the playoffs. While the Raiders are a longshot for the playoffs they still have a route to the 7th and last spot with a win over the Phins today.

As far as points scored per game the Raiders enter the game with a slight edge. Miami is averaging 25.14 points per game while the Raiders are averaging 26.92 points per game. Miami enters the week allowing the fewest points in the league on defense, allowing only 18.35 points per contest. By contrast, the Raiders are giving up an average of 30.07 points per game. The Raiders have a net negative 44 points on the season while the Phins have a net positive 95 points on the season. Miami net positive points is the best in the AFC East, nudging out the Bills by 28 points on the season thus far.

Please use this game thread to follow and discuss today’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Las Vegas Raiders. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do on any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on the sharing, requesting, or even discussion of illegal game streams. Doing so can cost you a warning or a complete banning from the entire platform.

Miami Dolphins (9-5) 2nd AFC East @ Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) 2nd AFC West